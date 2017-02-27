Committee deciding where to dump trash once landfill closes

Nicknamed Mount Trashmore, the Middle Point Landfill hasn't always been painted in the best light.

“You know what garbage smells like when it's been sitting in your trash can for weeks on end and how it sours?” Steve Ayers said.

Many Murfreesboro residents, including Ayers, are counting down the days until it closes. That is expected to happen within 8-10 years when it can't fit anymore waste.

Then what? The trash has to go somewhere.

A committee made up of representatives from Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville is trying to decide where that will be.

“One of the absolute necessities will be whatever has the lowest impact on our residents,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland.

GBB Solid Waste Management Consultants presented the committee with some options Monday night.

The county could haul waste to a different site. There are 18 landfills within a 100 mile radius from the center of Murfreesboro.

It could implement a source reduction plan that would restrict what people could dump and fine those who don't follow the rules.

The county has the option of building a new landfill somewhere else.

The committee is looking at curbside collection as an option. They are also exploring the idea of converting waste to energy.

No matter what the committee decides, it's going to cost money.

The landfill brings in $900,000 dollars per year from other counties. Once it closes, residents will no longer be able to dump their trash for free.

“I think it's safe to say there is going to be a financial impact,” McFarland said.

Another workshop on the landfill will be held in April. The committee is encouraging the community to attend.

A final plan could come as early as August.

