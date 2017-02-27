New medical pricing search engine available to Nashville patients

Shoppers rarely buy something without knowing the price, but when it comes to healthcare, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Healthcare Bluebook, a Nashville-based company, started in order to fix that problem.

Starting on Monday, Healthcare Bluebook will allow free access to its medical pricing database for all patients and doctors.

"When you buy a car, you see your price. When you look at a house, you get to see what your mortgage payment is going to be. But that is not the way in healthcare," said Matt Houston.

Houston and his wife were in disbelief when they got to the hospital after their daughter was born.

"Twenty-five-thousand dollars for a perfectly healthy deliver, we had a bit of sticker shock," Houston said.

That shock proved to be warranted after he looked at Healthcare Bluebook's fair pricing.

"I used that to call the hospital to negotiate down," Houston said.

Healthcare Bluebook's website and app serve as a way for patients, doctors and employers to look up a procedure or service and compare it to all the facilities in the area.

"Patients don't know how much things are going to cost, and they have a right to know. They are expected to pay their bills, they should know the cost," said CEO Dr. Jeffrey Rice.

It is something many doctors said they are on board with when it comes to referring their patients.

"Now we simply pull up the app, it takes 30 seconds and I can sometimes save hundreds. Or one time I saved $1,000 dollars for a patient in one day," said Dr. Brad Bullock.

"We are inviting healthcare providers and facilities to join us in making Nashville the most transparent city in America," said Dr. Jeffrey Rice.

