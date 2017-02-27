Former Nashville mayor running for governor of Tennessee

2018 may seem like a long way off, but for those running for political office, time isn’t always on a candidate’s side.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean is familiar with political campaigns and knows the importance of timing. Earlier is always better in politics. But it begs the question, what are the paths of winning an election in Tennessee for a Democrat?

Tennessee is a deeply red state. There are patches of blue, mostly in the population centers of Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville. But the red suburbs and rural areas rule the political landscape in Tennessee.

WSMV political analyst Kent Syler said that could be a major hurdle for any Democrat running for statewide office.

"Tennessee gave Donald Trump 61 percent of the vote. It's a rural/urban divide, much more rural/suburban than urban," Syler said.

Dean becomes the first Democrat to enter the race for governor. He led Nashville as mayor through one of the worst recessions in memory, and the epic floods of 2010.

So why would a Democrat run for governor in a deeply Republican state? Two factors come into play. First, there is President Donald Trump. Syler said he could put a Democrat in play.

"If Donald Trump is popular, it's going to be very difficult for a Democrat to win the governor’s seat. However, if Donald Trump is unpopular in Tennessee, that opens the door,” Syler said.

Another factor is the timing of Tennessee's gubernatorial elections. In this case history may be on the Democrat's side.

"By Tennessee holding its election at midterm, we generally elect a governor of the opposite party of our sitting president. The last time a gubernatorial candidate of the same party as the president won an open gubernatorial race in Tennessee, was nearly 50 years ago in 1970," Syler said.

