School voucher debate hits home in Tennessee

As support grows around the country for private school voucher programs, there’s new opposition from some parents in Tennessee whose children rely on federal funding of public schools for their education.

Dave and Jennifer Aprea are Williamson County residents who have a son and daughter in Williamson County public schools. Their 4-year-old son Ryan was born premature and is developmentally delayed, so he has a special education plan tailored to his needs.

“He has an audiologist who sees him at Perry Creek and a speech therapist that understands sign language that works with him,” Jennifer Aprea told Channel 4. “If they’re going to force schools to do vouchers for federal funding, that’s going to be detrimental to programs like Ryan’s.”

The Apreas are strongly opposed to private school vouchers, which would take money away from certain public school programs in order to fund block grants for families wanting to send their children to private schools.

Jennifer Aprea asked Congressman Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, about her stance on private school vouchers at a town hall last week in Fairview. Blackburn didn’t comment on specific legislation relating to vouchers, but did send the Aprea’s an email on Friday reading “On January 23rd, 2017, H.R. 610 was referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Unfortunately, I am not a member of this committee, but rest assured I will keep your thoughts and concerns in mind if this legislation is brought to the House Floor for a vote.”

The Apreas told Channel 4 they’re hoping to get more clarity from the Congressman as it relates to private school vouchers.

“Public education isn’t a party issue,” Jennifer Aprea said. “It’s not Republican versus Democrat. It’s our kids.”

