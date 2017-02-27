Several arrests made in 3-day undercover drug investigation

Several people have been charged in a three-day investigation into illegal drug sales at a Nashville apartment.

During the investigation, police said detectives made undercover drug purchases and observes dozens more illegal drug transactions at the apartment of Sherl Cox in the 600 block of 40th Avenue North.

Cox, 53, is charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and cocaine possession and a drug-free zone. She was released on a $27,500 bond.

Police say they seized heroin, marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, five cell phones, electronics and an SUV owned by Cox.

Also arrested was convicted felon Demarcus Terrell, 26, who was free on bond at the time of his arrest. He is charged with felony cocaine possession and is free on bond.

Joann Leflore, Annie Newsom and Doral Newsom were also charged with felony drug possession in connection with drug activities at the apartments.

Detectives also said drug paraphernalia was being sold at the nearby One Stop Market. Police seized three boxes of glass pipes, two boxes of screen metal, two pistols and nearly $3,000 in cash from the market.

The owners of the market, Jehad Harb, 48, and Nael Harb, 24, were charged with manufacturing drug paraphernalia. Both are free on bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.