Soothing flute helps Vanderbilt patients

Michael Morton performs at the clinic every week. (WSMV)

When Michael Morton began playing the flute as a boy, his fellow classmates made fun of him.

Morton said it bothered him, but he never stopped.

Many years later, Morton created a career with classic achievements, but what he is doing now seems to have topped it all.

Doctor visits and medical appointments can be tense at times, so patients at Vanderbilt’s health clinic at 100 Oaks need something soothing.

“My calling is to create a place of peace and calm,” Morton said.

Morton is a classically-trained former symphony player in Los Angeles. New to Nashville, he performs at the clinic once a week for free.

“I think everyone should volunteer, every person should volunteer,” he said. “I love this. It’s probably the most gratifying thing that I’ve ever done besides playing in churches.”

The simple calm he creates works. Beverly Poole drives to the clinic from Paducah, KY, for chemotherapy.

“And what’s wonderful to come out and hear flute playing. You forget about what you’ve gone through and life’s good again,” Poole said.

Morton has fancied the flute since he was a boy, which took guts.

“Little boys didn’t play the flute, so it took courage,” he said.

At 14, he got serious.

“I took my Christmas money, went down to Lower Broadway to a pawn shop, they had pawn shops back then, and I bought one for 68 bucks,” Morton said.

At his weekly performances in the health clinic lobby, the thanks often comes directly from the patients.

“It’s about progress and healing, and to hear music like that is so healing to the soul,” Poole said.

