Merle Haggard tribute concert planned on anniversary of death

Country music legend Merle Haggard will be honored on the anniversary of his death with an all-star concert at Bridgestone Arena.

“Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard” will take place on April 6, which would have been the singer’s 80th birthday.

Haggard died on that same day last year.

Longtime friend and duet partner Willie Nelson will perform, along with John Mellencamp, Alison Krauss and Lucinda Williams.

