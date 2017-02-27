Belin rejoins Vandy's staff as outside linebackers coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Warren Belin has rejoined Vanderbilt's coaching staff as an outside linebackers coach.
Belin is filling a void that was created when Osia Lewis changed responsibilities with the program to concentrate on battling liver cancer. Lewis, who had been Vanderbilt's outside linebackers coach, now has an off-field role as special consultant to head coach Derek Mason and senior defensive assistant.
Belin previously worked at Vanderbilt as a linebackers coach on Bobby Johnson's staff from 2002-09.
Mason said Monday in a school release that Belin "understands this place and he understands what I want."
Belin had coached with Wake Forest, Georgia and the NFL's Carolina Panthers since ending his first Vanderbilt stint.
Vanderbilt held its first spring practice session Monday. The Commodores went 6-7 and reached the Independence Bowl this past season.
