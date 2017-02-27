Fatal crash reported on I-65 in Brentwood

At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North at Concord Road in Brentwood late Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m. The right lanes of I-65 North are currently blocked and the Concord Road exit ramp is closed. The roadway is expected to be cleared by 3 p.m.

I 65 NB near Concord Rd is down to 3 Lanes & Exit Ramp is closed due to fatal crash investigation. @myTDOT. @TNHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/oGnABHOdoa — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 27, 2017

