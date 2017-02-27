Fatal crash reported on I-65 in Brentwood - WSMV Channel 4

Fatal crash reported on I-65 in Brentwood

Posted: Updated:
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North at Concord Road in Brentwood late Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m. The right lanes of I-65 North are currently blocked and the Concord Road exit ramp is closed. The roadway is expected to be cleared by 3 p.m.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

