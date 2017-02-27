Merridee's Breadbasket's King Cake Recipe

King Cake Recipe

Ingredients

· 4 ½ Cups Bread Flour

· ¼ Cup Dry Milk

· 1 teaspoon Salt

· 2 Packets of active dry yeast (4 ½ teaspoons)

· 2 Tablespoons Butter

· 2 Tablespoons Honey

· 1 Egg

· 1 ½ Cups warm water

Filling

· 8 oz. Cream Cheese

· 6 Tablespoons Sugar

· 4 Teaspoons Flour

· ½ Teaspoon Vanilla

· ¼ Cup Cinnamon and Sugar mixture

Icing

· 2 Cups Powdered Sugar

· 2 Tablespoons Milk

· ½ Teaspoon Vanilla

Decoration

· Colored Sugar- Green, Yellow, and Purple

· Miniature plastic baby, if desired

· Bead necklaces

Directions

1. Mix Flour, Dry Milk, Salt and Yeast in a mixing bowl of a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, on low for 1 minute.

2. With mixer on low speed, pour in the honey, butter, egg and warm water. Continue to mix until a sticky dough forms. Clean off paddle and switch to the dough hook. Mix until a soft dough forms.

3. Knead dough for 8 minutes on low speed. The dough should clear the sides of the bowl. If it is too sticky, add additional flour 1 Tablespoon at a time, mixing thoroughly before determining if more flour is needed. Every 2 minutes, stop the mixer and scrape the dough hook, and then continue mixing.

4. Turn the dough out into a floured surface and knead a few times to be sure the dough is smooth and elastic. Form dough into a ball. Place dough into a greased bowl. Cover bowl and rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

5. While the dough is proofing, make the cream cheese filling. In Mixing bowl, combine the Cream cheese and sugar on low speed, until completely combined. Add flour 1 teaspoon at a time until mixture is smooth, then add the vanilla. Once incorporated, cover and refrigerate.

6. Once dough has doubled in size, cut the dough into equal halves. Roll each half into an 8X12 inch rectangle. Spread the cream cheese mixture on both halves, leaving ½ inch along the bottom. Sprinkle with Cinnamon and Sugar. Starting from top roll to the bottom and pinch the bottom edge to seal. Gently stretch both halves by rolling on countertop, until it measures apx. 20 inches. Twist both halves and shape into a circle and press the edges together.

7. Transfer the ring to a parchment lined or lightly greased sheet pan. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour. While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the Cake until golden brown, 20-35 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes on the baking sheet and then place on a cooling rack to cool completely before icing. To hide the baby in the cake, if desired, make a small slit in the bottom of the cake and insert the baby.

8. While the cake is cooling make the icing. In a small bowl mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth. You can add additional milk or sugar if mixture is too thick or too thin. The icing should be thick.

9. Spoon icing over top of the cake. Immediately sprinkle on the colored sugar, alternating between the three colors.