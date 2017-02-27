Police searching for domestic assault suspect in Mt. Juliet

Police in Mt. Juliet say they are looking for a man who hit a woman in the back of the head with a chair on Monday morning.

The victim was knocked unconscious but called 911 when she woke up around 11 a.m.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gregory Seay, was able to run off before officers responded to the home.

Police said they searched the area around the 200 block of Curd Road but did not find Seay.

The victim was taken to the emergency room for her injuries. It's not clear what her condition is.

Anyone with information on Seay's whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.

