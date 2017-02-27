Woman killed after jumping from overpass onto I-24 in La Vergne - WSMV Channel 4

Woman killed after jumping from overpass onto I-24 in La Vergne

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Monday. (WSMV) The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)
LA VERGNE, TN

Officials in La Vergne say a woman died after jumping from an overpass onto Interstate 24 on Monday morning.

According to officials, the woman jumped into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes near the exit for Waldron Road just before 10 a.m. Monday. Police said they believe the woman was suicidal.

I-24 West was shut down at mile marker 64 for more than three hours. Traffic was backed up for miles as Tennessee Highway Patrol diverted cars off the interstate.

At least four other cars were involved, none of those drivers or passengers were injured. All lanes of I-24 West reopened around 12:30 p.m.

This is the second suicide in the past year from an interstate overpass.

Police are still working to identify the victim and notify family.

"We need to be able to early on, possibly recognize maybe some warning signs that she had, either early this morning or late last night. A person that thinks about suicide just doesn't wake up tomorrow morning and say 'I'm going to take my life today.' It's a process in which they have thought about it for a period of time," said Scott Ridgway, executive director with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

If you or someone you know may be suicidal, contact TSPN here, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

