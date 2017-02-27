1 injured in accident involving crane in downtown Nashville

One person was injured in an accident involving a crane in downtown Nashville on Monday morning.

The incident happened at 505 Church St. just after 5:30 a.m.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the initial call said a crane fell on someone on the 36th floor of the building.

Fire officials said they are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear how serious this person's injuries are.

