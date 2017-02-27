Wildlife refuges reopening at Land Between the Lakes

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area says wildlife refuges are reopening next month.
Wildlife program manager Steve Bloemer says the refuges are closed from Nov. 1 through March 15 as waterfowl and eagle refuges primarily. He says most wintering eagles and waterfowl have started migrating north by early to mid-March and the refuges can be reopened to the public.
On Kentucky Lake, the refuges are portions of Rushing Bay, Duncan Bay and Smith Bay.
On Lake Barkley, refuges include Fulton Bay and Honker Bay.
Additional refuges are Honker Lake, Hematite Lake, back one-third of Energy Lake and Long Creek Waterfowl Refuge adjacent to U.S. 68/Kentucky 80.
The refuges will reopen on March 16.
For more information, visit http://www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call (800) 525-7077 or (270) 924-2000.
