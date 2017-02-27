Police investigating possible break-in at bowling alley - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating possible break-in at bowling alley

Police are investigating a possible break-in at a bowling alley in Donelson.

The burglary alarm went off around 4:45 a.m. Monday at Donelson Strike & Spare.

Officers surrounded the building and used a fire department ladder to get onto the roof, which is where the alarm was going off at an entrance hatch.

Officials said they did not find anyone on the roof.

