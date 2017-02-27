Police investigating possible break-in at bowling alley

The burglary alarm went off around 4:45 a.m. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a possible break-in at a bowling alley in Donelson.

The burglary alarm went off around 4:45 a.m. Monday at Donelson Strike & Spare.

Officers surrounded the building and used a fire department ladder to get onto the roof, which is where the alarm was going off at an entrance hatch.

Officials said they did not find anyone on the roof.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.