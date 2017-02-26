Pedestrian fatally struck on I-24 in Rutherford County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County late Saturday night.

According to the THP, a pedestrian was struck on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 90 around 9:50 p.m.

The pedestrian died from the injuries sustained during the crash.

The victim is a 56-year-old man not from Tennessee. His identity has not been released.

