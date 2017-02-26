Former WSMV anchor witnesses Mardi Gras parade crash

New Orleans police said Sunday the man accused of driving a truck into a crowd of people at a Mardi Gras parade had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Former WSMV anchor and reporter Jonathan Martin was standing in the crowd when 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto allegedly drove into a group of people, sending 21 of them to the hospital.

“I saw at least seven or eight people on the ground,” Martin said. “I saw another person who was pinned near a dump truck. I also saw one woman screaming, it appeared her arm had been broken.”

Rizzuto was arrested at the scene. Martin said he was with a group of friends and they all escaped without being struck.

“It’s kind of shocking how close we were to all of this,” added Martin. “That’s what shook me up a little bit is knowing had I been just a couple of feet over I would have been one of those people who was hit.”

Martin told Channel 4 he was very surprised no one was killed in the crash.

“I’m thankful that I’m okay and I’m certainly praying for those who were injured,” he said. “It was bad, but it could have been a whole lot worse.”

