13-year-old shot, killed in Perry County

A 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by a 12-year-old relative in Perry County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, the two children were in a bedroom playing with a handgun taken from a family member’s backpack when Kaden Hammond was shot.

Kaden was taken to Perry County Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident occurred Kaden’s aunt and uncle’s house on Culps Bend Road in the White Oak Community in Perry County.

“At some point they entered the parents’ bedroom and discovered the handgun, the loaded 9mm Glock,” said Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.

Weems said securing or locking up guns is something he stresses to everyone.

“I think that everyone should really educate your children. I know that I educate mine that you don’t touch firearms. But you never know what a child is going to do when you’re not looking,” the sheriff said.

According to Safe Tennessee Project, there have been four incidents where a child got a hold of a gun and shot someone so far this year. Last year, it happened a total of 22 times.

Weems said he feels more needs to be done.

“Something needs to be in place to have some type of responsibility, but I just don’t know the answer to it,” he said.

No charges have been filed so far.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Kaden’s family with funeral expenses. Click here for more information.

