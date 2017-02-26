13-year-old shot, killed in Perry County

There have been several hockey teams in Nashville before the Predators: the South Stars, the Knights, the Nighthawks and the Ice Flyers. But none of those as famous as the Dixie Flyers, who first hit the ice at Municipal Auditorium in 1962.More >>
A judge has signed a temporary restraining order against what’s described as a sex club operating illegally in Antioch.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Nashville to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The following roads will be closed because of the upcoming 2017 CMA Music Festival and activities throughout downtown Nashville.,More >>
Suicide is often a subject that’s kept quiet, but Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall is not holding back about the problem they see happening every week in their jails.More >>
Metro police say a vehicle stolen at the airport was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday night.More >>
A man wanted in a fatal drive-by shooting in south Nashville on Saturday night has been added to the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list.More >>
Charges filed against a man who threw a catfish onto the ice as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators competed Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have been withdrawn.More >>
A driver has been charged with DUI after police say he was found slumped over in a vehicle on Tuesday.More >>
One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision on Monday night on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.More >>
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >>
A piece of paper signed by a juvenile court judge may be the only thing separating a Tennessee baby from life and death.More >>
Whether they want them or not, thousands of Middle Tennesseans are getting smart meters. The Channel 4 I-Team learned of one man’s extreme measures to avoid getting one.More >>
A 17-year-old person died after an accident at the Cedar Creek Recreational area on Monday, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Charges filed against a man who threw a catfish onto the ice as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators competed Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have been withdrawn.More >>
A woman accused of intentionally ramming a police car, barely missing several people, and then running from officers is now in custody.More >>
A man wanted in a fatal drive-by shooting in south Nashville on Saturday night has been added to the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list.More >>
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >>
The Lewisburg Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an attempted homicide.More >>
A Nashville Predators fan who threw a catfish on the ice in PPG Paints Arena has been charged, according to Pittsburgh police.More >>
