Snowbird helps judge 'Tar Wars' anti-smoking poster contest

WSMV’s Snowbird helped choose the winners of an art contest open to middle school students from across the state.

This is the 18th year Snowbird has been a judge for the “Tar Wars” contest, an anti-smoking poster competition.

Students have to come up with creative artwork and slogans to encourage children to stay away from tobacco products.

This year’s winner, 10-year-old Willow Jones, already knows what she’s going to do with her new $500 prize: buy a new bow.

Jones will represent Tennessee at the national contest in Washington, D.C.

