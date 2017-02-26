Woman escapes violent attempted kidnapping in Springfield

A photo of the knife used in the attempted kidnapping. (Source: Smokey Barn News)

A Springfield woman escaped a violent kidnapping attempt Sunday morning that left her recovering from a knife wound.

According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the 23-year-old woman went to the Walmart in Springfield around 9:30 a.m. and didn’t notice a man stalking her inside the store.

The man followed her out to her vehicle. Police say he then attacked the woman as she was putting her groceries in her back seat.

The suspect had a large knife and forced the woman into the back seat.

There was a struggle, and the victim reached for the knife. The suspect pulled back and cut the woman across her fingers.

Two bystanders heard the altercation and rushed to help. They pulled the suspect out of the vehicle and to the ground. At some point, the man was able to escape. He fled on foot before police arrived, dropping the knife in the process.

Another person nearby chased the suspect into a nearby wooded area. That person saw the man running into the Sleepy Hollow subdivision.

The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Willie Joe Bufford. Bufford, homeless with a previous address in Portland, Tenn., was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

Police say Bufford was in Walmart 30 minutes before following the woman outside.

The vehicle was checked for fingerprints and then returned to the victim’s family.

According to police, a box of diapers the woman purchased kept her from falling down under the floorboard of the vehicle while she was being attacked.

Police are calling the incident an attempted aggravated robbery and attempted kidnapping.

