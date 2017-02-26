Crews recover man's body from Percy Priest Lake

Emergency crews searched for a man who fell off his boat at Percy Priest Lake. (WSMV)

Crews have recovered the body of a man who fell off his boat at Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning.

Drivers recovered Kongmany Rajaphoumy's body about 12 hours after they were called to the Hamilton Creek boat ramp.

According to the TWRA, Rajaphoumy had been fishing with a friend. They returned the boat to the ramp after experiencing mechanical issues, which is when Rajaphoumy went back out with the boat to run the motor.

Emergency crews said the 50-year-old was thrown into the water when his boat took a sharp turn. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

Crews searched the lake for several hours using remote-operated underwater technology.

Rajaphoumy's body was found 35 feet underwater around 10 p.m. Sunday.

