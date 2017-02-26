Ex-Nashville mayor Karl Dean to run for Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean says he's decided to run for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

Dean is the first Democrat to enter the governor's race. Reports say he plans to file paperwork on Monday to appoint a campaign manager that would allow him to begin fundraising.

The 61-year-old Dean was Nashville's mayor from 2007 to 2015.

No Democrat has been elected to statewide office in Tennessee since 2006. Dean says his candidacy "will be the hardest thing that I have ever done."

Other Democrats who are weighing runs to success term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam are state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh and real estate developer Bill Freeman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.