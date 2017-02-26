Suspect, victim identified in deadly north Nashville shooting

Police have identified the suspect and victim in a fatal shooting on Bullock Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to Metro Police, 25-year-old Jason Stanley has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 26-year-old Dhahron Page.

Stanley and several other acquaintances were inside Page's home on Bullock Avenue around 2:15 a.m. socializing when Stanley and Page began arguing. The two men took their disagreement outside.

Stanley retrieved a handgun out of his vehicle and shot Page. Page was struck in the upper body. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

During an interview with police Sunday, Stanley implicated himself in the shooting.

