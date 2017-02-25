People plunge for a cause with Habitat for Humanity's HabaSplash

It’s not near a freezing ocean, but the brave souls who took the plunge in the pool probably didn’t think it was warm.

Habitat for Humanity hosted their second annual HabaSplash winter festival Saturday.

Families took part in the free event – including a snow machine. There were food trucks and, of course, the polar plunge.

Each person who took the plunge was asked to raise $100 in support for Habitat for Humanity’s ongoing affordable housing mission.

