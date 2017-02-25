Transportation summit held to tame traffic in Green Hills area

If you live or travel in the Green Hills area, you know that gridlock is a big problem. Now, residents are coming together to tame the traffic in that area.

The Alliance for Green Hills held a transportation summit today. Panelists discussed the ever-present traffic congestion and concerns.

Part of the solution is to make Green Hills more pedestrian-friendly and provide a shuttle service to free up traffic.

“We want people to be much more capable of walking around Green Hills once they park somewhere,” said Ed Cole with the Alliance for Green Hills. “We’re hoping for a little circulator shuttle service. We hope the transit center the MTA is currently working on will be a key place for people who want to use transit services.”

The event was open to the public.

The Alliance attributes the continued rise in foot traffic to the overall growth of Nashville in general.

