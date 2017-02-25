Organizations team up to give food to veterans

Volunteers help to give food to veterans in need. (WSMV)

A number of civic organizations came together Saturday to provide food for veterans in need in Nashville.

Operation Stand Down Tennessee and the Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a free food distribution. They provided more than 2,000 food boxes to veterans in the community.

They coordinated with several veteran organizations to distribute food to those most in need.

“Many times we find, especially in an effort like today, a lot of the veterans we are assisting come in and participate and jump in and help assist other veterans who need that type of help,” said John Krenson with Operation Stand Down Tennessee. “So again you just see all the different puzzle pieces coming together to really make something great.”

The organizations said they are able to make the biggest impact in the community when they work together as a team.

