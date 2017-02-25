Police investigating 4-vehicle rollover crash in Old Hickory

One vehicle, a Jeep, rolled over in the crash. (WSMV)

Four vehicles were involved in the crash on Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a four-vehicle rollover crash on Old Hickory Boulevard Saturday night.

Crews responded to Old Hickory Boulevard near Southfork Boulevard in Old Hickory around 6:45 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. One, a Jeep, rolled over.

Three adults were taken to Summit Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

All lanes of Old Hickory Boulevard are reopened at the time of publication.

