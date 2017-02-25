Local Scout takes part in 100,000 tree planting project

In Tennessee, people across the state are going green.

Dozens gathered in the Ellington Agricultural Center to take part in a massive tree planting campaign throughout the state.

The goal is to plant 100,000 trees in one day. It’s all part of a statewide movement by the Tennessee Environmental Council.

In one project, the Department of Forestry partnered with the Eagle Scouts.

“When I first started this, I didn’t originally know what the 100,000 tree plant was. It was just convenient that I was able to do this on the same day…it was pretty good,” said Boy Scout Simon Heeran.

“We’re in this park quite often, and so when Simon found out about the opportunity to give back to this community where we are, it was just real exciting,” said Scout Master Jerry Adair.

The Eagle Scout project resulted in dozens of trees planted. Volunteers also cleared the park of several invasive species.

More trees will be donated to families in the area to plant in their yards.

