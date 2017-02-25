Mt. Juliet Police find nearly 5 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

A Friday night traffic stop led Mt. Juliet Police to find nearly 5 pounds of marijuana in a suspect’s car.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, an officer pulled over 36-year-old Ryan Taladay of South Carolina around 8:20 p.m. Friday for following another car too closely.

Taladay stopped on N. Mt. Juliet Road near West Division Street. When the officer was speaking to Taladay through the driver window, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Taladay said he had a small amount of marijuana in the car. After searching, officers found five prescription-size bottles of marijuana, approximately 1 pound of marijuana wax, about 11 ounces of marijuana butter, one small jar of marijuana cream and approximately 3.5 pounds of loose marijuana.

Much of the marijuana was in vacuum-sealed containers.

Police also found glass pipes and about $1,500 in cash. All the items were seized.

Detectives investigated further, and they believe that Taladay was distributing illegal drugs in the Mt. Juliet community.

Taladay was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug (marijuana) with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

