Demonstrators protest withdrawal of protections for transgender students

Protesters gather at Legislative Plaza to speak against the withdrawal of protections for transgender students. (WSMV)

Once again, protesters filled Legislative Plaza Friday, angry about the Trump administration’s action this week regarding the “bathroom bill.”

They called a “Rally in Support of Trans Students” and started gathering downtown around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Demonstrators were angry about the Trump administration siding with states’ rights and lifting federal guidelines issued by the Obama administration.

Dozens turned out with signs, and several speakers took the microphone, voicing their opposition to this week’s decision to lift federal guidelines for schools.

Those guidelines were to provide a safe environment for transgender students, specifically allowing them to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

“Everybody that’s in America deserves a right to life, to liberty and to the pursuit of happiness,” Sen. Jeff Yarbro said, “and if we can’t fight for that, then I’m not sure what we’re fighting for.”

Protesters also called out the Departments of Education and Justice, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Multiple bills are being introduced this year affecting the LGBT community.

Protesters say they’ll continue to fight for the civil rights of all communities.

