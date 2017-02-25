Suspect charged after allegedly dragging Fairview officer

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Where do Pittsburgh Penguins fans in Nashville hunker down to watch their team? That would be Piranha’s on Third Avenue.More >>
Where do Pittsburgh Penguins fans in Nashville hunker down to watch their team? That would be Piranha’s on Third Avenue.More >>
People and businesses across Nashville are not only eager to show their support for the Predators, they’re also getting creative about how to do it.More >>
People and businesses across Nashville are not only eager to show their support for the Predators, they’re also getting creative about how to do it.More >>
A Lewis County librarian found something important from 75 years ago and didn’t rest until it was back in the right hands.More >>
A Lewis County librarian found something important from 75 years ago and didn’t rest until it was back in the right hands.More >>
It’s an exciting time to be a Nashville Predators fan, and many of them have that one thing they have to do to make sure their team wins.More >>
It’s an exciting time to be a Nashville Predators fan, and many of them have that one thing they have to do to make sure their team wins.More >>
“The early bird gets the worm” has been the motto for loyal Nashville Predators fans who packed their bags early to get front row seats for Monday night’s viewing party.More >>
“The early bird gets the worm” has been the motto for loyal Nashville Predators fans who packed their bags early to get front row seats for Monday night’s viewing party.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have placed a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have placed a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are going for another Stanley Cup run. But when you look at the number of games of Stanley Cup Finals experience, the Penguins have 156 final games, while the Predators have five games experience – all from Captain Mike Fisher.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are going for another Stanley Cup run. But when you look at the number of games of Stanley Cup Finals experience, the Penguins have 156 final games, while the Predators have five games experience – all from Captain Mike Fisher.More >>
It's only fitting that in Music City, singer and songwriters are drawing inspiration from the Nashville Predators.More >>
It's only fitting that in Music City, singer and songwriters are drawing inspiration from the Nashville Predators.More >>
Metro Police say the suspects entered the home on Gwen Drive, assaulting a woman and briefly abducting her boyfriend.More >>
Metro Police say the suspects entered the home on Gwen Drive, assaulting a woman and briefly abducting her boyfriend.More >>
When Kyle Briggs, a recent Ravenwood High School graduate, and his six best friends found out the Nashville Predators were headed to the Stanley Cup Final, they knew they had to be there.More >>
When Kyle Briggs, a recent Ravenwood High School graduate, and his six best friends found out the Nashville Predators were headed to the Stanley Cup Final, they knew they had to be there.More >>
Wholey Fish Market is a Pittsburgh institution, and they will NOT be selling catfish to Predators fans during the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Wholey Fish Market is a Pittsburgh institution, and they will NOT be selling catfish to Predators fans during the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The driver of the car says he didn't see the motorcyclist coming when he started turning into a parking lot on Harding Place. The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash.More >>
The driver of the car says he didn't see the motorcyclist coming when he started turning into a parking lot on Harding Place. The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash.More >>
A drive-by shooting in South Nashville on Saturday night has left one man dead and his family in anguish.More >>
A drive-by shooting in Antioch on Saturday night has left one man dead and his family in anguish.More >>
Metro Police say the suspects entered the home on Gwen Drive, assaulting a woman and briefly abducting her boyfriend.More >>
Metro Police say the suspects entered the home on Gwen Drive, assaulting a woman and briefly abducting her boyfriend.More >>
A South Nashville resident received a shocking wake-up call Monday morning when an SUV crashed into his front yard, narrowly missing the home.More >>
A South Nashville resident received a shocking wake-up call Monday morning when an SUV crashed into his front yard, narrowly missing the home.More >>
Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida.More >>
Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for Amanda Manley Crout and her four children after they were taken at gunpoint by Octivas Crout, father to two of the children.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for Amanda Manley Crout and her four children after they were taken at gunpoint by Octivas Crout, father to two of the children.More >>
Tonight, neighbors are banding together to clean up the mess left behind after Saturday’s storms. Among the hardest hit areas were to our east, including Putnam and White counties. The National Weather Service said all of the damage was the result of straight line winds reaching 95 mph.More >>
Tonight, neighbors are banding together to clean up the mess left behind after Saturday’s storms. Among the hardest hit areas were to our east, including Putnam and White counties. The National Weather Service said all of the damage was the result of straight line winds reaching 95 mph.More >>
When given the opportunity to pose for a photo with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, a group of eighth-graders said "no."More >>
When given the opportunity to pose for a photo with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, a group of eighth-graders said "no."More >>
It's one of the most popular weekend destinations in Williamson County. Today, it had to be shut down because of a bomb threat. The Franklin Farmer's Market draws thousands of visitors and dozens of farmers and vendors from across middle Tennessee. Despite the false alarm, those vendors took a hard financial hit today.More >>
It's one of the most popular weekend destinations in Williamson County. Today, it had to be shut down because of a bomb threat. The Franklin Farmer's Market draws thousands of visitors and dozens of farmers and vendors from across middle Tennessee. Despite the false alarm, those vendors took a hard financial hit today.More >>