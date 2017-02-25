Suspect charged after allegedly dragging Fairview officer

A man accused of dragging a Fairview police officer with his car was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

Fairview Police Chief Zack Humphreys says Andrew Kerznar has been charged with two counts of felony evading arrest, two counts of driving on a suspended license, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Police said it all began around 4:30 a.m., when officer Terry Amonette initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Highway 96.

As the officer approached the car, Kerznar allegedly took off, dragging the officer a short distance. The car ran over part of the officer's leg, but he was not seriously injured.

Officer Amonette said while he was being dragged, he heard shots fired but could not tell where they were coming from.

Fairview Police Chief Zack Humphreys said the shots did not hit anyone, but they did find shell casings on the scene. The department was reviewing dash camera footage to figure out where the shots came from.

Later in the morning, patrol officers spotted a car similar to the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull him over. The suspect refused to stop, and fled on foot after wrecking out on Horn Tavern Road.

Officers called Williamson County Sheriff's Office for assistance. WCSO brought helicopters and track dogs to help, but the suspect was not located at that time.

Jerry Warnecke lives right across the street from where the crash took place.

"My neighbor says she heard the sound of someone trying to break into her front door," said Warnecke. "It's something you wouldn't expect to see in your front yard. You look out the bedroom window and see a Nissan in a cedar tree across the road."

Just after 12 p.m., Chief Humphreys said Kerznar was taken into custody.

Right now, police continue to review dash-camera footage to see if anyone else is involved.

We will provide updates as they become available.

