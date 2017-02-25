Saturday morning 4WARN forecast

Much colder air's in control to start this weekend.

Temperatures today will top off in the 40s, with a wind chill in the 30s.

A hard freeze is expected tonight with lows by Sunday morning in the 20s.

Then, clouds increase tomorrow afternoon in advance of our next weather system that will bring rain showers.

meteorologist Dan Thomas' latest #4WARN Weather Blog.

