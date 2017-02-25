Saturday morning 4WARN forecast - WSMV Channel 4

Saturday morning 4WARN forecastSaturday morning 4WARN forecast

Saturday morning 4WARN forecast

Saturday morning 4WARN forecast

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Much colder air's in control to start this weekend.

Temperatures today will top off in the 40s, with a wind chill in the 30s. 

A hard freeze is expected tonight with lows by Sunday morning in the 20s. 

Then, clouds increase tomorrow afternoon in advance of our next weather system that will bring rain showers. 

Get all the details of your forecast, plus read about a few events going on in the Mid State this weekend in meteorologist Dan Thomas' latest #4WARN Weather Blog.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.