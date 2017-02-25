Police investigating after shooting victim flags down officers for help

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in south Nashville.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday morning, MNPD officers were working a two-car crash on Una Antioch Pike and Murfreesboro Pike when they said they heard gunshots in the distance.

Minutes later a man with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck pulled up to the crash scene and asked officers for help.

The victim's car had bullet holes in the front windshield, and one of his tires had been shot out.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said there were no suspects at the time, and they were still working to figure out where the shooting occurred.

No further information was available at the time.

