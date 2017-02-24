Blackburn gives no evidence for town hall crowd claim

Congressman Marsha Blackburn is holding firm in her stance that less than one-third of her town hall attendees were actually her constituents.

“The information we were given is that about a third of the people that showed up were from the district and the rest were not,” Blackburn told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday.

Video of Fairview Mayor Patti Carroll asking the attendees to raise their hand if they’re from Blackburn’s district appears to show an overwhelming majority of the audience raising their hands.

Now, the constituents in attendance tell Channel 4 they want an apology.

“I think a lot of people were so happy to get there, to meet her, to be able to ask her questions, and then after that to sort of try to delegitimize who the participants were left a sour taste in peoples’ mouths,” said Franklin resident Kim Henke.

In a statement released to Channel 4, Blackburn said a Fairview commissioner and “law enforcement” provided her the estimate about the town hall crowd.

Channel 4 spoke with each of the four Fairview commissioners and Fairview Police Chief Zack Humphreys who all deny telling Blackburn anything about crowd estimates.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also said their officers did not speak with the Congressman.

“Taking time off work, commuting, finding parking, it was raining, there were a lot of things stacked against people actually getting out there,” Henke added. “I would like her to acknowledge that and to acknowledge that these are actually her constituents even if they may not agree with her.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.