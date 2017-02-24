Missing man with dementia found safe at local restaurant - WSMV Channel 4

Missing man with dementia found safe at local restaurant

Raymond Mayes was last seen at noon on Friday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Raymond Mayes was last seen at noon on Friday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police said a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe at a local restaurant Friday night. 

Raymond Mayes, 65, was reported missing by his wife around 7:30 p.m. Friday. He had been last seen at his home in the 4100 block of Eastview around noon.  

Mayes is known to take short walks around his neighborhood. He does not have a phone or vehicle.

Mayes is 5’6” tall, weighs 200 pounds and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white and black stripes, black pants, and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information on Mayes’ whereabouts was asked to call police at 615-862-8600.

