9 Metro Council members ask Judge Moreland to step down

Nine members of Metro Council are asking General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland to step down while he’s under investigation.

Moreland has been the subject of extensive Channel 4 I-Team investigations over the past two weeks. He is accused of granting special favors to women defendants he vacationed and socialized with, and having sex with at least one woman in his chambers. He has also been observed by several bar patrons drinking to excess in public.

After the I-Team reports, a complaint was filed with the state board that oversees judicial ethics. Moreland then stepped aside from some of his duties as presiding judge and head of the substance abuse treatment court.

But some Metro Council members now say Moreland should stop hearing cases altogether until he can adequately explain his actions and is cleared of wrongdoing.

Moreland has been one of the city’s 11 General Sessions judges since 1998. He hears only criminal cases.

Colleagues confirmed this week that Moreland is seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.

