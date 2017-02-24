TWRA officer, attorney charged with animal cruelty - WSMV Channel 4

TWRA officer, attorney charged with animal cruelty

Posted: Updated:
Kenneth Smith (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office) Kenneth Smith (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)
Clifford McGown (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office) Clifford McGown (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources officer and an attorney face animal cruelty charges.

TWRA officer Kenneth Smith and attorney Clifford McGown were arrested in Stewart County.

Officials said earlier this week, someone complained about malnourished livestock on the property the two were associated with.

Investigators found 11 dead cows. They say it appears they weren’t being fed.

Smith and McGown have since been released on bond. They are due in court in April.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.