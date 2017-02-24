TWRA officer, attorney charged with animal cruelty

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources officer and an attorney face animal cruelty charges.

TWRA officer Kenneth Smith and attorney Clifford McGown were arrested in Stewart County.

Officials said earlier this week, someone complained about malnourished livestock on the property the two were associated with.

Investigators found 11 dead cows. They say it appears they weren’t being fed.

Smith and McGown have since been released on bond. They are due in court in April.

