First eaglet feeding captured on Dale Hollow eagle cam

A live camera showing two eagles waiting for their eggs to hatch in South Florida was viewed by millions of people worldwide, but did you know Tennessee has its own eagle cam?

Thursday night, one of the eggs hatched. The proud parents are now waiting for their other eaglets.

"I told a few people this morning that I kind of felt like a grandpa this morning," Tom Allen said.

Allen owns the Sunset Marina and Resort on Dale Hollow Lake.

He worked closely with the Dale Hollow Lake Marina Operator’s Association, Twin Lakes TV, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Friends of Dale Hollow Lake to install the camera.

"We are just proud to have a glimpse into their life and be able to watch the life cycle of the American bald eagle," Allen said.

Friday, Channel 4 took a boat ride to get up close and personal with the majestic birds, but you can get a better view online. Thousands of viewers from all over the world are tuning in.

“We've had viewers from Hawaii that were questioning the Facebook page the other day. We've had them from Germany. We’ve literally had thousands and thousands of people watching this camera and anticipating the eggs hatching," Allen said.

Allen said viewers must watch with caution.

"It's fun to watch, but viewers need to know it is nature. We've seen a lot of owls attack the eagles. We've seen a lot of creatures threaten the eagles,” he said.

Allen said even though about half of American bald eagle eggs don't make it, the two mates have successfully raised nearly all of their young every nesting cycle.

"They are very good parents. They have taught me a lot of lessons in parenting just watching them the last few months. They are very dedicated, very dedicated," Allen said.

Dale Hollow Eagle cam is raising money for an camera upgrade that will include sound. Click here if you want to donate.

