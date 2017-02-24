Friends remember longtime Whites Creek High track coach Sam Smith

Nashville has lost a track and field coach who spent decades leading winning teams for Metro Schools.

In the course of his career, Coach Sam Smith took on the Continental T-Belles Youth Track Team, leading several to the Junior Olympics. He's also known for his longtime work at Whites Creek High School.

"He had a whistle," said Whites Creek assistant principal Carlton Battle, walking along the track at the school. "It wasn't 'a' whistle. He could whistle. I would be at events with thousands of people, and he would whistle. That athlete would speed up. That sound he could make, that would rise above anything else that was going on."

Smith spent 36 years in Metro Schools, many of them at Whites Creek High. A track and field coach, the track has had his name for the past year, the Sam Smith Track at Whites Creek Stadium.

"Everything was about time with him," Battle said. "Got to make the time. Got to make the time. Push yourself."

Whites Creek Principal Dr. James Bailey was a student himself when he came to know Smith.

"He was very direct," he said. "He'd tell you exactly what he was thinking."

Battle coached under Smith for six years.

"This is the house that Coach Sam Smith built," he said, motioning toward the track. "There was a tree there. Some of his athletes tried to take a rest behind that tree. He'd tell them they needed to find something else to do. The team was counting on them. If you're not here to be great, this is not the man to talk to."

" He was almost unbeatable, untouchable," said Metro Schools Athletic Director Roosevelt Sanders.

Sanders said he remembered a particular season competing against Smith. He said it wasn't easy going head to head against a man who had such an ability to find and train talent in the Whites Creek community.

"We lost one time that year in the state championship game in the four by one relay," he remembered. "Guess who we lost to? Coach Smith's four by one."

"The first call I got was from a current student athlete," Battle said. "They said, 'Did you hear about Coach Smith?' I could feel the pain in their voice."

Bailey and Battle were supposed to meet Smith at the track Friday to talk about improvements to the track. At 74 years old, Smith passed away Thursday night.

For Smith, Bailey and Battle said they'll make sure the track is perfect and the teams that run there will carry his values to be on time, push themselves and make no excuses.

"When you heard that whistle, it was time to go," Battle said. "It was winning time. There'll never be another Coach Sam Smith."

Sanders said Smith is due to be inducted into the Metro High Schools' Hall of Fame in April. Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

