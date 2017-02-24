Brother of Nissan worker killed in work accident responds to TOSHA report

For Keith Pinkston, the memories of his younger brother Dennis are still fresh.

"He loved his job, loved his job," Keith Pinkston said, looking at a special picture book he made in his brother's memory. "He loved the people that he worked with. I don't think he wanted to do anything but that."

This week, the Pinkston family learned the details of what went wrong inside the Nissan plant in Smyrna where an accident with a heavy machine killed 46-year-old Dennis Pinkston, a husband to his high school sweetheart and a father to three girls.

"Something like this, it's just going to take time for us to get over," Keith Pinkston said, wiping away tears. "He loved them more than anything else in this world. All three of his daughters are and were in dance, and that was a huge part of his life."

He had worked in maintenance at Nissan since 2004. Several people on both sides of his family worked there too. But in November of 2016, something went wrong when he was called to help fix a broken motor inside of the elevator drop loader of a conveyor machine. Dennis Pinkston was hit in the head by a counterweight that weighed 1,275 pounds.

A report by TOSHA says the team was checking to see if their repair was complete, but they didn't put the metal protective guard back on first. When Dennis Pinkston leaned forward to look at the motor, the report says, witnesses report the counterweight struck him and he got caught.

Team members told investigators in the report that they didn't put that protective guard back on because it was heavy and they wanted to make sure the fix worked before replacing it.

Keith Pinkston, who also works in maintenance at a local university, said, "Sometimes we skip steps that we shouldn't. I mean it just it happens. Everybody gets in a hurry trying to get done it's easy to skip steps."

But learning his brother's death was avoidable, he said is difficult to accept.

"I was mad at first, but once I read the report -- I mean the way the reports wrote and all that, it's obviously just an accident," he said. "It's an accident that could've been avoided if the guard had been put back in place. After reading that, that's going to bother me for a long time. It could've very well been avoided."

Nissan has been ordered to pay $29,000 in fines for violations related to the accident

TOSHA cited the company for not doing enough inspections to go over procedures. They also Nissan for not making the employees stand at a safe distance from certain machinery-a citation Nissan has faced before.

Click here to read the full report.

Nissan issued the following statement on Friday:

The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority. We dedicate extensive time and resources to safety programs and training at the plant. Nissan is working through TOSHA's established process to contest these citations and bring this matter to a close. We also continue to work on determining what can be done to prevent future occurrences.

