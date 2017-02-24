Some park cameras installed after nanny raped months ago

Metro Parks officials said they have cameras installed across their parks, but it’s unclear if they’re working.

Six months ago, a nanny was raped at Hamilton Creek Park. The cameras should have caught something but didn't.

Metro Parks told Channel 4 on Friday that workers did install 33 cameras across the parks, but they won't confirm whether the cameras are recording and working.

After the rape in August, police searched for weeks for the rape suspect. They didn't have security camera footage to work with. Channel 4 learned the cameras weren't working at the time of the rape. Eventually, police arrested Dennis Ramos-Montes.

Afterward, Metro Parks spent the rest of 2016 installing new security cameras. They cost $3,000 each and not every park has one. Hamilton Creek didn't have working cameras in August because it wasn't in the budget.

"There's a cost to anything, you know, and safety, what price tag do you put on safety?" said Noel Losee, a park-goer.

“You feel secure. You want to come out with your family and feel safe, and the safety aspect is what it's all about,” said James Smithson, a frequent park visitor.

Metro Parks refused Channel 4's request for an interview Friday. A spokesperson said they'll release more information after budget hearings in March.

Rape suspect Ramos-Montes is in court next week.

