Blackstone Restaurant likely closing after 23 years

Nashville's first brewpub could be shutting its doors permanently.

Blackstone Brewing Company has been making beer in Music City for more than 20 years. But after tragedy for the owners, it’s likely the restaurant side of things might be done forever.

The restaurant on West End was closed last summer for renovations.

"She literally ran both businesses until the day she passed away," said Kent Taylor, co-founder of Blackstone Brewing Company.

Taylor and Stephanie Weins opened the Blackstone brewpub in 1994.

"Making beer with flavor in Nashville, TN, in the mid-90s was just crazy," Taylor said.

The founder's real dream was to have a beer production facility.

"We said we are going to do this or quit talking about it," Taylor said.

After years of talking about it, the two finally made that dream a reality. They built a 15,000 square foot production facility and taproom on Cliffton Avenue, which opened a few years ago.

"It was the pinnacle. We finally achieved what we had been dreaming about for 20 years, and the next day she was diagnosed with lung cancer," Taylor said.

Weins later died on Valentine's Day in 2014.

Since then, Taylor has tried keeping the restaurant side of things running.

"What I learned about the restaurant business I learned from her, and the main thing I learned is I don't know how to run a restaurant," Taylor said.

That is the reason the restaurant likely won't ever open again.

"Honestly that was our baby, but beer has always been our passion, so she would say, 'Kent, if you have a choice, choose the brewery,'" Taylor said.

Kent told Channel 4 he is choosing the brewery and taproom. In the meantime, he has no idea what is going to happen to the restaurant, but hopes to find someone who will sublease it for the next two years.

