'Hidden in Plain Sight' at Nashville Library

The photos are on display at the main branch of the Nashville Public Library. (WSMV)

Nashville’s odd and unique history is around us every day, but many of us walk right past it.

A new photography exhibit at the main branch of the Nashville Public Library called “Hidden in Plain Sight” opens our eyes a bit.

Robert Oermann’s words and Anna Jaap’s photos uncover the history that sits quietly around us.

“The Athlete’s House on Belmont used to be the first Lay’s Potato Chips factory,” Jaap said.

In 1937, Herman Lay gave the gas station owner next door a few free shares of stock.

“By the time the gas station owners died, they had $25 million in Frito-Lay stock,” Oermann said.

From Granny White’s grave to Jesse James’ joint, every photo has a story like that.

“All these places that you ride by every day in Nashville, where something of historic significance happened, only you don’t know it,” Oermann said.

Jaap took every one of the photos over the last seven month.

