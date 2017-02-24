THP major resigns after arrest

A major with the Tennessee Highway Patrol has resigned following an investigation into policy violations.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Stacy Williams was involved in a disturbance with his neighbors earlier this month. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

Williams resigned Thursday. He had been placed on discretionary leave with pay on Feb. 13.

Williams had been a Tennessee state trooper since 1994. He was named major over the THP Special Investigations Bureau Nashville in 2014.

