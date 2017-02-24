Vanderbilt says some patients' medical records 'inappropriately' accessed

Officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say some patients’ electronic medical records were accessed inappropriately.

In late December, officials became aware that employees working as patient transporters accessed the medical records by going beyond the scope needed to fulfill their work duties.

A Vanderbilt representative said 3,247 patients' information was accessed.

Patients whose records were accessed will be notified by a letter from Vanderbilt. That letter will contain information who to contact for questions or help.

An audit confirmed that two employees viewed unauthorized information of adult and pediatric patients between May 2015 and December 2016. That information included patients’ names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, and in some cases social security numbers.

“To our knowledge, the information the employees viewed was not printed, forward or downloaded,” said John Howser, chief communications officer with Vanderbilt, in a release. “While we are not aware of any risk of financial harm to these patients, we are contacting each of them by letter to recommend that they vigilantly review account statements and their credit status.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are also offering patients whose social security information was accessed a free one-year membership for Experian Family Secure credit monitoring. This product helps detect possible misuse of personal information and provides identity protection services focused on immediate identification and resolution of identity theft,” Howser added.

Officials said the employees involved had been disciplined but did not provide further details, calling it an "internal matter."

