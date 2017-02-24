Community donates to Officer Mumaw fund

The Madison community presented a check to the Officer Eric Mumaw fund on Friday.

The fund was set up in memory of Mumaw, the Metro police officer who was killed in the Cumberland River earlier this month while trying to save a woman who was making suicidal threats.

Mumaw also now has a permanent memorial dedicated to him at the apartments where he used to live.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.