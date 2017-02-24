Community donates to Officer Mumaw fund - WSMV Channel 4

Community donates to Officer Mumaw fund

Posted: Updated:
Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Madison community presented a check to the Officer Eric Mumaw fund on Friday.

The fund was set up in memory of Mumaw, the Metro police officer who was killed in the Cumberland River earlier this month while trying to save a woman who was making suicidal threats.

Mumaw also now has a permanent memorial dedicated to him at the apartments where he used to live.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.