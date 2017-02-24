Teacher indicted on 30 more charges for allegedly recording students changing

A teacher was arrested for allegedly making more than 50 videos of girls changing clothes inside a closet at a Nashville elementary school.

Jarrett Jones, 30, was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor for having images and videos of students changing clothes. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Nashville elementary school teacher accused of recording his students as they changed clothes inside a classroom closet was indicted on 30 additional charges Friday.

Jarrett Jones was already charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Friday morning a grand jury tacked on 30 additional charges meaning Jones faces a total of 35, one for possession of more than a thousand images of child porn that police said Jones downloaded from somewhere else and 34 for manufacturing porn with video of the children at Napier Elementary School.

"We feel so sad that this has happened to children and we want to undo it," said June Turner, the CEO of the Nashville Childrens' Alliance.

Turner said cases like these illustrate just how important it is for people to come forward when they suspect abuse.

In this case Jones asked another teacher to fix his computer. That teacher discovered the videos and alerted the authorities.

"We may never know how many children they have saved," Turner said.

Turner hopes Friday's indictment encourages any other potential victims to come forward. She also wants any would be child predators to take note.

"It does send a message. It sends a message to others in our community that we will not tolerate this behavior," Turner said.

Jones' attorney Bobby Ballinger said it is too early for him to comment.

Jones remains in jail awaiting an arraignment.

All of the charges carry mandatory sentences without the opportunity for parole, meaning Jones is now looking at the possibility of serving eight to 420 years in jail.

