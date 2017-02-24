Anonymous donor drops off replacement for chicken mascot

The huge chicken mascot that was stolen from a Portland restaurant still hasn't been found, but a kind donor dropped off a replacement.

"Toot" was taken from Helen's Hot Chicken earlier this month.

The anonymous donor dropped off a 5-foot version of the chicken, which the owner says they are calling "Baby Toot."

The original Toot was 8 feet tall.

"Hopefully one day you will stop by Helen's so I can personally thank you!" said Emmett Carter in a Facebook post.

