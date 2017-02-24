Anonymous donor drops off replacement for chicken mascot - WSMV Channel 4

Anonymous donor drops off replacement for chicken mascot

Posted: Updated:
Emmett Carter poses with "Baby Toot." (Source: Helen's Hot Chicken) Emmett Carter poses with "Baby Toot." (Source: Helen's Hot Chicken)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

The huge chicken mascot that was stolen from a Portland restaurant still hasn't been found, but a kind donor dropped off a replacement.

"Toot" was taken from Helen's Hot Chicken earlier this month.

The anonymous donor dropped off a 5-foot version of the chicken, which the owner says they are calling "Baby Toot."

The original Toot was 8 feet tall.

"Hopefully one day you will stop by Helen's so I can personally thank you!" said Emmett Carter in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.