Murfreesboro teen sentenced for violent attack on student - WSMV Channel 4

Murfreesboro teen sentenced for violent attack on another student

Posted: Updated:
Reported by Kim St. Onge
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The teen who was caught on camera violently assaulting a Murfreesboro boy last year has been sentenced. 

Mickal Ladd, 18, was sentenced one year in jail followed by six years of probation after he's released.

Ladd had already pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault.

The video shows Ladd punching and stomping on another teen's head and whipping him with a belt.

John and Teresa Bodle said their son suffered a concussion and they have been worried Ladd would attack again.

Ladd testified on Friday that this all started because of a girl who went to their high school.

Ladd apologized to the victim and his family, saying his adrenaline caused him to lose control.

The defense argued Ladd is already taking steps to turn his life around, including being accepted to a drug rehab program. They say he is remorseful for the attack.

