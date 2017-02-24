Man accused of impersonating TBI agent at massage parlor - WSMV Channel 4

Man accused of impersonating TBI agent at massage parlor

Eric Quick (Source: TBI) Eric Quick (Source: TBI)
A Gainesboro man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a TBI agent.

Police said Eric Quick went to a massage business in Murfreesboro on Tuesday and said he was there to do an inspection.

According to the TBI, Quick told employees he wanted to do a session with a therapist as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Quick, 26, was arrested Thursday night and is charged with one count of criminal impersonation.

Quick is being held at the Rutherford County Jail on $1,500 bond.

